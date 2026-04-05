AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,241,363,000 after buying an additional 408,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $208.79 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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