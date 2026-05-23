AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.71 and a one year high of $244.81. The company's fifty day moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Article Title

AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Article Title

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie plans 85 summer layoffs in California tied to its Allergan Aesthetics unit, a cost-cutting move that may draw attention but is not large enough on its own to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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