AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 262,147 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in AbbVie were worth $152,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company's stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ABBV opened at $208.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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