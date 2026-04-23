AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Boosted by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 276.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.40 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average is $222.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $294.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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