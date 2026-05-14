AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Decreased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $4,026,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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