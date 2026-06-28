ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $255.53 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,806 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 149,339 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.8% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned about 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $255,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $304.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $306.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $100,108.65. Following the sale, the director owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,361.03. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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