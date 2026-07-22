ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 3,483 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $9,812,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,050 shares of the company's stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Marriott International (MAR) to $420 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target on Marriott International (MAR) to $420 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase increased its target to $400, implying further upside even though it kept a Neutral rating. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase increased its target to $400, implying further upside even though it kept a Neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced new growth-oriented initiatives and market expansion, including branded apartment rentals in Cleveland and new hotel openings in Canada and the Philippines, which support its long-term network growth.

Marriott announced new growth-oriented initiatives and market expansion, including branded apartment rentals in Cleveland and new hotel openings in Canada and the Philippines, which support its long-term network growth. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $379 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating a more balanced outlook on the shares. Article Title

Barclays lifted its price target to $379 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating a more balanced outlook on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott Philippines launched its first wedding campaign, and Marriott also rolled out a new points partnership with Japan Airlines; these items are positive brand and loyalty developments but are unlikely to move the stock meaningfully on their own.

Marriott Philippines launched its first wedding campaign, and Marriott also rolled out a new points partnership with Japan Airlines; these items are positive brand and loyalty developments but are unlikely to move the stock meaningfully on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines highlight Marriott’s efforts to attract younger travelers and keep demand strong, which suggests ongoing competition for consumer attention in a discretionary travel market.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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