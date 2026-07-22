ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 405,355 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,182.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 405,355 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.05% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of ORLY opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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