ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,713 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 111,763 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Article Title

Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Article Title

Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Article Title

Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched investor investigations into possible securities-law violations and misleading disclosures by Alibaba. These announcements can increase uncertainty and keep pressure on shares until the situation becomes clearer. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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