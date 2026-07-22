ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 263,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $84,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 83,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.99 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.08 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here