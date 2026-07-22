ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 31,877 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,151 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.0% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $155,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,175.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,037.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market. Positive Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session.

Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data.

Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the company of false and misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro and seeking to stop the ads, force corrective marketing, and recover damages. Reuters article about the lawsuit

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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