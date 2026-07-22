ABN Amro Investment Solutions Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,173 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Amgen were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $366.24 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.77 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $348.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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