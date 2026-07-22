ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,472 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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