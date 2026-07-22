ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $954.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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