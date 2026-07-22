ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $14.12 Million Stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,564 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in BeOne Medicines were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $399,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,774.80. This represents a 97.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,484,925.90. The trade was a 94.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,647 shares of company stock valued at $70,335,553. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.92.

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BeOne Medicines Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ONC stock opened at $318.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.49. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $385.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $290.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.09.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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