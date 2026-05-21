ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $147.53 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.2% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $147,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $940.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,002.07. The company has a market capitalization of $956.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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