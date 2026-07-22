ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $14.85 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 88,121 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,548 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $128,564,000 after buying an additional 69,046 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 127,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Water Works by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 633,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,241,000 after buying an additional 80,637 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $5,431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,966,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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