ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $44.29 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,627 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,480 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $44,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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