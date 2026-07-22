ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $58.90 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,822 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.8% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.32 and a 200 day moving average of $513.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.15 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here