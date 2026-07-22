ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,729 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $189.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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