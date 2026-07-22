ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 50,486 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 519.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,198 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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