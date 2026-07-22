ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,956 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $464.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Synopsys

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Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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