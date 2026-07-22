ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 3,441 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,950 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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