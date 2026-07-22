ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 72,435 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 72,435 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.8% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.11% of Realty Income worth $62,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of O opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Realty Income’s long-term dividend profile and growth acceleration strategy still make it appealing for income investors, with some analysts calling it one of the stronger REITs to own now.

Several recent pieces argue that Realty Income’s long-term dividend profile and growth acceleration strategy still make it appealing for income investors, with some analysts calling it one of the stronger REITs to own now. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its unsecured revolving credit facilities from $4.0 billion to $5.5 billion, with potential capacity up to $6.5 billion, which improves financial flexibility and could support future acquisitions and expansion.

The company expanded its unsecured revolving credit facilities from $4.0 billion to $5.5 billion, with potential capacity up to $6.5 billion, which improves financial flexibility and could support future acquisitions and expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary suggests the investment case may rely more on valuation than near-term earnings growth, implying the shares may already reflect much of the good news. Realty Income: The Bull Case Relies More On Valuation Than Earnings

Analyst commentary suggests the investment case may rely more on valuation than near-term earnings growth, implying the shares may already reflect much of the good news. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis frames the stock as fairly valued after its credit expansion, even while noting strong recent price momentum and solid total shareholder returns. Realty Income (O) After Its Credit Expansion, Is The Stock Already Fully Valued

Another analysis frames the stock as fairly valued after its credit expansion, even while noting strong recent price momentum and solid total shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the next earnings report points to expectations for only single-digit FFO growth, suggesting the company may need continued execution to justify further upside. Realty Income's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Coverage ahead of the next earnings report points to expectations for only single-digit FFO growth, suggesting the company may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still rate Realty Income a Hold, citing valuation and execution risk even as the company expands through partnerships and private capital.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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