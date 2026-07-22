ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $16.64 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,637,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $355.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.09.

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Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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