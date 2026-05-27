Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,463 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.36% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $78,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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