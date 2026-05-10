Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,358,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company's stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,444 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company's stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 531.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the company's stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,995 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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