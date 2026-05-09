ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 342.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 173,423 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals this week:

Neutral Sentiment: ACADIA reported Q1 2026 earnings of $0.02 per share, below the $0.04 consensus, while revenue of $268.1 million also missed estimates. The company did still post 9.7% year-over-year revenue growth and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2026 Financial Guidance

ACADIA reported Q1 2026 earnings of $0.02 per share, below the $0.04 consensus, while revenue of $268.1 million also missed estimates. The company did still post 9.7% year-over-year revenue growth and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $37 price target, but trimmed several forward EPS estimates for ACADIA, including FY2026 to $0.37 from $0.46 and Q3 2026 to $0.13 from $0.16, reflecting a slightly more cautious outlook. Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co (OtherKSPHF), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

HC Wainwright kept a rating and $37 price target, but trimmed several forward EPS estimates for ACADIA, including FY2026 to $0.37 from $0.46 and Q3 2026 to $0.13 from $0.16, reflecting a slightly more cautious outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also lowered longer-term earnings forecasts for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, but the reductions were modest and the analyst still sees substantial profit growth over time.

The firm also lowered longer-term earnings forecasts for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, but the reductions were modest and the analyst still sees substantial profit growth over time. Negative Sentiment: The latest earnings miss and the analyst estimate cuts likely reinforce concerns that near-term profitability may be more uneven than investors expected, which can weigh on the stock. ACAD Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates Despite Y/Y Sales Growth

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $76,395.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,299.55. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,332 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $29,024.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,720.91. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,527 shares of company stock worth $350,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 9.61%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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