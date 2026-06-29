Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,566 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 273,486 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $119,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ACN opened at $128.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on Accenture from $180 to $130 and kept a neutral rating, citing execution and growth risks. Negative Sentiment: DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Zacks

DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold, and other coverage pointed to weaker-than-expected FY2026 guidance, adding pressure to near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. GlobeNewswire

Law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Kirby McInerney announced investigations into possible securities issues involving Accenture, which can create headline risk for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. TipRanks

Some commentary argued the market may be too quick to label Accenture an “AI loser,” suggesting its AI and growth narrative may still have upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Accenture is drawing heavier trading and investor attention, reflecting debate about whether the stock can recover after a steep year-to-date decline. Yahoo Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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