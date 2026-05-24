Account Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Account Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 635.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Account Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Account Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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