ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of ACM Research worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ACM Research by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $189,640,000 after purchasing an additional 549,971 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Triata Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 26.0% in the third quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $78,386,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,248,377.36. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ACM Research

Here are the key news stories impacting ACM Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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