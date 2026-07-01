Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $236,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,349 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Arete Research increased their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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