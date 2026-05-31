Act Two Investors LLC Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,385 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.5% of Act Two Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $119.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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