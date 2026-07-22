Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $954.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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