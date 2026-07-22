Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here