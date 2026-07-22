Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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