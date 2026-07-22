Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TMO opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $487.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.15 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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