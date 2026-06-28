Go Pro
→ Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 209,100 Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Principal Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund opened a new position in Principal Financial Group, buying 209,100 shares valued at about $18.8 million. Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding roughly 75.08% of the stock.
  • Recent insider selling included transactions by Wee Yee Cheong and General Counsel George Djurasovic, with insiders selling 28,317 shares over the last 90 days. Insiders now own about 1.13% of the company.
  • Principal Financial Group reported Q1 earnings of $2.07 per share, topping estimates, and it recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 per share. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock, with an average price target of $100.90.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Principal Financial Group.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company's stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wee Yee Cheong sold 7,534 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $777,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,259.88. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel George Djurasovic sold 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $259,233.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,781.98. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,902. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $107.75 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Principal Financial Group's payout ratio is 46.92%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group NASDAQ: PFG is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm's business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal's product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Principal Financial Group Right Now?

Before you consider Principal Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Principal Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Principal Financial Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Bill Gates said this would never work. Then he wrote a $100M check.
Bill Gates said this would never work. Then he wrote a $100M check.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 23, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines