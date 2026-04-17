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Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Adaptive Biotechnologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.6%, selling 1,702,683 shares and now holding 1,947,963 shares (about 1.28% of the company) worth roughly $31.6 million.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers, disposing of 2,479,941 shares over the last 90 days (≈$35.8 million); CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares at an average of $13.17 and insiders now own 6.40% of the stock.
  • Adaptive reported a beat on its latest quarter—EPS of ($0.09) vs. ($0.19) expected and revenue of $71.68M (up 51% YoY) — and Wall Street shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a $18.25 average target (seven Buys, one Hold, one Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,702,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $6,192,099.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,301,113 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,658.21. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 63,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $831,066.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,130.67. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,479,941 shares of company stock worth $35,758,311. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.08 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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