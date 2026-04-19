Adelphi Trust Co Buys Shares of 15,663 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Adelphi Trust Co bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,663 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Adelphi Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.6%

XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 61.58%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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