ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 2,188.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.48% of ADMA Biologics worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ADMA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADMA Biologics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADMA Biologics wasn't on the list.

While ADMA Biologics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here