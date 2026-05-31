Adobe Inc. $ADBE is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's 8th Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,251 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 6.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $232,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average of $284.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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