Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,567 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock worth $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its AI creative tools into Google Gemini, letting users access Firefly-powered and other creative workflows inside Gemini. That could broaden Adobe’s reach and reinforce its AI strategy. Adobe for creativity connector expands AI creative workflows to Gemini

Adobe is expanding its AI creative tools into Google Gemini, letting users access Firefly-powered and other creative workflows inside Gemini. That could broaden Adobe’s reach and reinforce its AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Gemini will soon be able to edit photos across Lightroom and Photoshop, and that Adobe’s professional tools are being integrated more deeply into Google’s ecosystem. Investors may see this as a distribution win for Adobe’s software suite. Gemini will soon be able to edit photos for you across Lightroom and Photoshop

Reports say Gemini will soon be able to edit photos across Lightroom and Photoshop, and that Adobe’s professional tools are being integrated more deeply into Google’s ecosystem. Investors may see this as a distribution win for Adobe’s software suite. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly maintained a position in Adobe, which may be helping sentiment around the stock despite his broader warning about an AI bubble. Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Michael Burry Maintains Position

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $253.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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