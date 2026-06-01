Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the software company's stock after selling 31,093 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $421.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here