Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,179 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe completed its acquisition of Semrush, adding AI‑driven brand visibility, SEO and search‑optimization capabilities to Adobe Experience Cloud — a strategic bolt‑on that strengthens Adobe’s marketing/commerce stack as search and agentic AI become primary discovery channels. Read More.

Adobe completed its acquisition of Semrush, adding AI‑driven brand visibility, SEO and search‑optimization capabilities to Adobe Experience Cloud — a strategic bolt‑on that strengthens Adobe’s marketing/commerce stack as search and agentic AI become primary discovery channels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and go‑to‑market expansion: Adobe announced a collaboration with Alluvium to bring demand/supply intelligence to health systems and is expanding enterprise AI integrations with agencies like Omnicom — moves that extend Adobe’s enterprise footprint and recurring revenue opportunities. Read More. · Read More.

Partnerships and go‑to‑market expansion: Adobe announced a collaboration with Alluvium to bring demand/supply intelligence to health systems and is expanding enterprise AI integrations with agencies like Omnicom — moves that extend Adobe’s enterprise footprint and recurring revenue opportunities. Read More. · Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI product rollout: Adobe launched a public beta of the Firefly AI Assistant with cross‑app workflow automation and is integrating agentic AI (including partnerships around Claude/other models), which supports adoption and upsell into Creative Cloud and Experience customers. This reinforces Adobe’s positioning on generative/agentic AI for creators and marketers. Read More.

AI product rollout: Adobe launched a public beta of the Firefly AI Assistant with cross‑app workflow automation and is integrating agentic AI (including partnerships around Claude/other models), which supports adoption and upsell into Creative Cloud and Experience customers. This reinforces Adobe’s positioning on generative/agentic AI for creators and marketers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term results preview: Analysts expect Adobe to deliver another quarter of double‑digit EPS growth; prior quarter showed a beat (Q1 revenue and EPS above consensus) and management set FY‑26 guidance — these fundamentals temper the selloff but may not be enough to offset bearish sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term results preview: Analysts expect Adobe to deliver another quarter of double‑digit EPS growth; prior quarter showed a beat (Q1 revenue and EPS above consensus) and management set FY‑26 guidance — these fundamentals temper the selloff but may not be enough to offset bearish sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgrade and price‑target cut: Mizuho downgraded ADBE from Outperform to Neutral and cut its PT from $315 to $270, citing weakened conviction around growth and increased AI‑driven competition in prosumer and SMB segments — the downgrade is the primary driver of today’s share weakness. Read More. · Read More.

Mizuho downgrade and price‑target cut: Mizuho downgraded ADBE from Outperform to Neutral and cut its PT from $315 to $270, citing weakened conviction around growth and increased AI‑driven competition in prosumer and SMB segments — the downgrade is the primary driver of today’s share weakness. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/industry concern: Bridgewater’s CIO warned that AI could be an existential threat to legacy software firms — a broad cautionary view that amplifies investor fears about margin compression and competitive disruption across incumbents like Adobe. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 1.6%

ADBE stock opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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