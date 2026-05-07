Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,310 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 42,994 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.47% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $52,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,512 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $176.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 4.4%

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.69 and a 52 week high of $179.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $693.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.37 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Advanced Drainage Systems's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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