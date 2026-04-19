Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Holdings Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,959 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 32,368 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries makes up approximately 2.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $375.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $386.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.96 and a 200 day moving average of $255.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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