Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $467.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $499.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.25. The company has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,739 shares of company stock worth $159,602,431. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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