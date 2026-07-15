Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $467.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,739 shares of company stock valued at $159,602,431. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $499.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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