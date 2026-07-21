Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Increased by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $503.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.12 billion, a PE ratio of 165.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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